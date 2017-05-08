South Hills libraries join to celebrate diversity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Brentwood, Baldwin and Whitehall libraries are joining forces to celebrate the diverse cultures in the South Hills communities.

With the help of a grant from the Jefferson Regional Foundation, organizers will hold a free program to highlight the various cultures in the neighborhoods.

“We're All Neighbors: A Multicultural Community Celebration is scheduled for May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Brentwood Public Library.

The cultural festival is free and open to the public and will include entertainment, music, food, games and raffle prizes.

Jenny Worley, Baldwin Borough library director, said members of the Allegheny County Library Association meet each month to discuss ways to collaborate on projects. The foundation provided the library association a $163,000 three-year grant to be used by the 10 libraries in the Jefferson Regional service area.

“Residents say they don't know their neighbors anymore,” Worley said. “We are seeing a lot more cultures living here.”

Attendees will have the chance to learn about the culture and traditions of the nations and ethnic groups that live in the area. Community members can speak with service providers about their roles in support of the local diversity.

Khara Timsina, a member of the local Bhutanese Community Association, has helped with the planning. The Baldwin resident said the event allows residents to meet their neighbors and experience cross-cultural festivities and conversations.

Entertainment performances include Burke-Conroy Irish Dancers, Latino Productions Dance Group, Bhutanese dancers, bagpiper Sarah Giliberto, a multicultural fashion show, and Jemiriye, a Nigerian singer and performer.

The festival also will feature a henna artist, face-painting, a bounce castle and outdoor games. Neighbors also can sample foods from different countries, as well as Pittsburgh favorites.

Worley said residents don't have to be new to the area to attend the event.

“This is meant to be super inclusive,” she said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.