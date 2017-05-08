Baldwin-Whitehall leaders consider buying 1,500 Chromebooks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin-Whitehall School District officials are moving forward with plans to give every high school student a Chromebook as part of the one-to-one initiative.

Janeen Peretin, director of information and instructional technology, spoke to board members at the May 3 meeting to discuss the next step. The infrastructure for wireless access is in place at the high school. Plans are for J.E. Harrison Middle School to be wireless next year.

“It's really about changing our culture,” Peretin said.

The one-to-one initiative is for students in grades six through 12.

Peretin said 1,400 Chromebooks would be needed for the student body and another 100 would be used to replace devices that need to be repaired. The cost would be $466,000. Funds have been allocated in the 2017-18 budget for the purchase. Peretin also said four technicians would be needed to assist students.

The board could vote on the purchase at its May 10 meeting in order to get the devices set up before the first day of classes in August. Peretin sought competitive quotes from six vendors on the state purchase list.

Board member Martin Michael Schmotzer said district policy states that purchases more than $19,000 need to be put out for competitive bid as well as a state cooperative purchasing agreement.

While district policy requires both, solicitor Lisa Colautti said the district is not required by law to seek competitive bids for purchases in the technology field.

Another decision that board members will need to make is the warranty details for the new devices. Peretin said she checked with other districts about the fees they charge for self insurance. She said most charge students about $30 a year for insurance in case the device is broken.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said the insurance plan also needs to consider what happens if the Chromebook is broken multiple times by the same user.

Students will have the same Chromebooks for four years.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805 or jspezialetti@tribweb.com.