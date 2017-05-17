Baldwin Borough expected to approve 2017 road paving projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Borough council is expected to award both 2017 road paving contracts to A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum at the May 17 council meeting.

Six companies submitted bids and A. Liberoni was the lowest bidder for both contracts.

Borough officials sought two bids for the road paving work. A. Liberoni submitted the lowest bid of $431,522 to pave Elmwood Drive from Prospect Road to Macek Drive. The borough received $150,000 in liquid fuels money from the state to help pay for the Elmwood work.

The other contract includes the addition of roads in the Colewood Drive neighborhood once work is completed on the equalization tank project at Colewood Park. The cost to repair roads around Colewood Park is $660,705. The remaining roads on the paving schedule has a base bid of $696,341.

Road affected by the sewer system work are Colewood Drive from Hollow Haven Drive to the dead end; Ranchview Drive from Colewood to the dead end; Overland Trail from Brownsville Road to the end; Curry Road from Horning Road to Hollow Haven; and Hollow Haven from Scenic Drive to Colewood.

Borough officials had budgeted $1.8 million to repair roads this year. With bids coming in lower than expected, borough officials will consider four roads — Lechner Lane from Churchview Avenue to the cul-de-sac; Fidelity Drive from Route 51 to the borough line; Gerry Drive from Irwin Drive to Brentview Drive; and Irwin Drive from Route 51 to the borough line — where utility work is being done.

When the utility work is completed, the utility company will restore one side of the road. Borough officials would like to use the leftover road funds to pave the other half.

Remaining roads on the paving list are Blossom Road from McAnnulty Road to Gardenville Road; Short Street from East Willock Road to the cul-de-sac; Delores Drive from house No. 5030 to the cul-de-sac; and Keeport Drive from Curry Hollow Road to Macassar Drive.

