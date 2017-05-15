McClellan Elementary students learn about video game truck business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McClellan Elementary fourth-graders thought they were going to be evaluated by Principal Justin Liberatore for their video game truck project.

Instead, the students were invited to go inside an actual video game truck to talk to the owner about the business.

Fourth-grade math teacher Beth Thomas came up with the idea of having students pretend to start a video game truck company. Students were asked to research the costs for consoles, games, routers and a truck.

Students had to solve various math problems, such as the total cost of 28 game consoles if each one was priced at $360.

“They didn't know how much math they were doing,” Thomas said.

Once students figured out how much money was needed to start the company, they calculated how much money was needed to pay weekly salaries. Students also had to design a truck and calculate its perimeters.

The final part was creating a company name, logo and slogan. Students created advertising posters that teachers would vote on to determine which group had the best concept.

Thomas sent an email to the McClellan staff, asking for them to vote for the best company poster. When Liberatore read the email, he suggested bringing a video game truck to the school so the students could compare their work with the real thing.

Liberatore contacted Brad Michaelson of Bethel Park who is the owner of Steel City Gamerz.

“It's fun to be able to partner in events that kids have,” Michaelson said.

Michaelson told the students about hidden costs such as insurance, repairs and having a generator to power the games.

Thomas said the students' projections were well below the total cost of Michaelson's business.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.