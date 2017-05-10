Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Baldwin lands 12 Gene Kelly nods, including Best Musical, for 'Zorro'
Bobby Cherry | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Nick Cortazzo as Zorro and Katie Zemaitis as Inez perform during a rehearsal for Baldwin High School's production of 'Zorro the Musical' on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The show runs April 5-8.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Katie Zemaitis as Inez (left) and Morgan Traud as Luisa perform during a rehearsal for Baldwin High School's production of 'Zorro the Musical' on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The show runs April 5-8.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Nick Cortazzo as Zorro performs during a rehearsal for Baldwin High School's production of 'Zorro the Musical' on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The show runs April 5-8.

Updated less than a minute ago

Baldwin High School is nominated for 12 Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater , the Pittsburgh CLO announced Wednesday morning.

Among the nominations for the school's production of “Zorro: The Musical” are best musical, best costume design and best execution of choreography. Twenty-seven participating Allegheny County high schools are judged in 14 categories.

Nick Cortazzo, who played lead character Zorro, is nominated for best actor. The senior was a Gene Kelly nominee for best actor in his role as Edward Bloom in “Big Fish” last year.

Sophomore Morgan Traud, who played Luisa Pulido, is nominated for best actress.

Senior Katie Zemaitis is nominated for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Inez the Gypsy.

Six actors and six actresses are nominated in each category.

As best actor and actress nominees, Cortazzo and Traud will compete to represent the Gene Kelly Awards at the National High School Musical Theater Awards in New York City on June 26.

In budget level III, the school will compete against West Allegheny's “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Woodland Hills' “Monty Python's Spamalot” for best musical.

Only two professional companies in the United States and one other high school have produced “Zorro: The Musical,” show director Jason Coll told the South Hills Record in March.

The Gene Kelly Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at the Benedum Center.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.