Baldwin lands 12 Gene Kelly nods, including Best Musical, for 'Zorro'

Baldwin High School is nominated for 12 Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater , the Pittsburgh CLO announced Wednesday morning.

Among the nominations for the school's production of “Zorro: The Musical” are best musical, best costume design and best execution of choreography. Twenty-seven participating Allegheny County high schools are judged in 14 categories.

Nick Cortazzo, who played lead character Zorro, is nominated for best actor. The senior was a Gene Kelly nominee for best actor in his role as Edward Bloom in “Big Fish” last year.

Sophomore Morgan Traud, who played Luisa Pulido, is nominated for best actress.

Senior Katie Zemaitis is nominated for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Inez the Gypsy.

Six actors and six actresses are nominated in each category.

As best actor and actress nominees, Cortazzo and Traud will compete to represent the Gene Kelly Awards at the National High School Musical Theater Awards in New York City on June 26.

In budget level III, the school will compete against West Allegheny's “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Woodland Hills' “Monty Python's Spamalot” for best musical.

Only two professional companies in the United States and one other high school have produced “Zorro: The Musical,” show director Jason Coll told the South Hills Record in March.

The Gene Kelly Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at the Benedum Center.

