West Jefferson Hills adds two assistant superintendents

“We have to be good listeners. We have to listen to what's important to them and be able to support them where they are now and help them grow,” he said.

First act: His first move will be to find out what the community is seeking from its leaders.

Experience: Director of education in Montour School District for two years; High school principal in South Fayette School District for five years; Assistant principal at Bethel Park School District; elementary teacher in Pittsburgh Public Schools

Education: Bachelors in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania; masters from Heinz School at Carnegie Mellon University; Superintendent's letter of eligibility from Franciscan University

“Be friendly, say ‘Hello' if you see me,” Patterson said.

First act: Getting to know the community and its history.

Experience: Director of elementary education for three years in the Corry Area School District in southeast Erie County; prior building principal in the district.

Education: Bachelors in elementary education from Edinboro University; Masters in school administration from Edinboro University; Superintendent's letter of eligibility from Gannon University; Currently working on a PhD in organizational learning and leadership through Gannon with plans to graduate in 2018.

The hiring of two assistant superintendents in the West Jefferson Hills School District will provide added support for teachers and administrators, something the superintendent said has been lacking for many years.

School board members on May 10 approved the hiring of Matthew Patterson as assistant superintendent of elementary education and Scott Milburn as assistant superintendent of secondary education. The two will start three-year terms July 1.

Patterson will earn an annual salary of $111,700. Milburn will earn an annual salary of $128,300.

The new positions, which will oversee all facets of education at their respective levels, were created after Superintendent Michael Ghilani, who took over as the district's leader in early March from Montour School District, heard from teachers and administrators concerns about a lack of structure in the district. Aligning the central administration, then, became part of his 100-day plan.

With these two hires, Ghilani said: “For the first time in a long time in the district, everybody will be speaking the same language and everybody will be going in the same direction and they'll have clear expectations with clearly identified goals and a focus that everyone knows where we're going.”

Ghilani said he was focused on building a team, pulling on Milburn's strengths to turn an idea into reality and Patterson's ability to create and implement system.

Patterson, 43, of Wayne Township, Erie County, the director of elementary education in the Corry Area School District for the last three years, will oversee West Jefferson Hills' kindergarten through sixth grade operations, as well as serve as the district's federal programs coordinator.

He was drawn to West Jefferson Hills by its vibrant community, and plans to move his family of five from rural Erie County to the district to start this new venture.

“One of the things that attracted me to the district is that it's a healthy community that really looks to be ready to break out and just become great,” he said. “I picked up on that right away.”

Milburn, 46, of Mt. Lebanon, the director of education in Montour for two years, comes to West Jefferson Hills – and the building of a new, $100 million Thomas Jefferson High School — on the tail end of a $60 million elementary school building project in Montour.

He hopes to bring the lessons he's learned during that construction project to West Jefferson Hills.

Milburn spent the last two years working alongside Ghilani, who was a superintendent in Montour before coming to West Jefferson Hills. Milburn said he's excited to continue the work they did together, in a new place, while working to move West Jefferson Hills to the next level.

Millburn will oversee all aspects of seventh through 12th grade education, along with all security measures in the district.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.