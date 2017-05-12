Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Baldwin-Whitehall board members considering property tax hike
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, May 12, 2017, 11:45 a.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board members approved a $66.4 million proposed final budget that includes a .36-mill property tax increase.

The approval will enable the district to post the budget for public review before board members adopt the final budget at a June 14 meeting. Business manager Mark Cherpak said he will update the board on any changes at a June 7 meeting.

Cherpak said additional staffing needs and state funding are two factors that could change the final numbers.

In the proposed final budget, the administration is recommending the addition of 10 employees, including five staff members at the elementary level, due to increasing enrollment. The increase in staff would result in an additional $850,000 for salary and benefits.

Salaries and benefits account for $47 million on the expenditure side.

If the proposed budget receives final approval, the .36-mill rate hike would increase property taxes by $36 for a home assessed at $100,000. The hike would bring the rate to 19.61 mills.

Cherpak said the deficit for the operating budget is $1.67 million after factoring in the property tax increase.

The proposed rate increase would generate $660,000 for the district. To balance the budget, Cherpak recommends using money from the unassigned fund balance, which has $4.5 million.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

