Baldwin Borough police seek information on missing 39-year-old
Updated 2 hours ago
Baldwin Borough police are seeking information about the disappearance of Chandra Bahadur Prasai, who was last seen on April 28.
Prasai's family reported him missing when he didn't arrive at work, according to a release sent May 11 from Baldwin Police Chief Tony Cortazzo.
On May 6, Forward Township Police recovered Prasai's vehicle along Bunola River Road. An extensive search in the Forward area proved unsuccessful.
Prasai is a 39-year-old Asian male, standing 5-foot 4 inches, and weighing 130 pounds, according to police. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Police say Prasai is believed to be under significant emotional distress. He is entered into the National Crime Information Center system as a missing person. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
