South Hills

Primary: Baldwin-Whitewall, West Jefferson Hills school director results
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Baldwin-Whitehall school director race has been determined by the May 16 primary, while the West Jefferson Hills race will be decided in November, according to unofficial election results from Allegheny County.

Baldwin-Whitehall

With four open seats, including two held by board members not seeking re-election, voters in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District had their choice of seven candidates on the Democratic ballot and six on the Republican side.

Incumbents Karen Brown and David Solenday and newcomers Robert Achtzehn and Louise Mancuso Wolf ran together on the “moving Forward Together at BW” ticket.

Brown, Solenday and Wolf received enough votes to get the nominations for both parties. Achtzehn fell several votes short on both tickets to challenger Jerry Pantone, whose motto was “People before politics.”

Democratic (vote for four)

Karen Brown: 1,814

Louise Mancuso Wolf: 1,624

David Solenday: 1,479

Jerry Pantone: 987

Robert Achtzehn: 978

Raymond Rosing: 930

Fred Vella: 619

Republican (vote for four)

Karen Brown: 678

David Solenday: 613

Louise Mancuso Wolf: 611

Jerry Pantone: 458

Robert Achtzehn: 445

Raymond Rosing: 339

West Jefferson Hills

The only thing to be decided in the West Jefferson Hills school director race is that there will be at least two new members.

Board member Carolyn Bourgeois did not seek re-election and incumbent Lori Danen, who was appointed in September to fill a vacant seat, did not receive enough votes to be on the November ballot, according to unofficial results from Allegheny County. Five candidates will vie for four seats in the general election.

Newcomers Kimberley Finnerty, Christopher Zacur and Kristin Shoemaker earned both party nominations. Finnerty was the top vote-getter on both ballots.

Incumbent Anna Louise Lilley received the Democratic nomination while incumbent John Hosmer received the Republican nomination.

Democrat (vote for four)

Kimberley Finnerty: 912

Kristin Shoemaker: 832

Christopher Zacur: 659

Anna Louise Lilley: 619

John Hosmer: 594

Lori Danen: 589

Republican (vote for four)

Kimberley Finnerty: 761

Christopher Zacur: 698

John Hosmer: 603

Kristin Shoemaker: 559

Anna Louise Lilley: 372

Lori Danen: 358

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

