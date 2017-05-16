Primary: Baldwin-Whitewall, West Jefferson Hills school director results
The Baldwin-Whitehall school director race has been determined by the May 16 primary, while the West Jefferson Hills race will be decided in November, according to unofficial election results from Allegheny County.
Baldwin-Whitehall
With four open seats, including two held by board members not seeking re-election, voters in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District had their choice of seven candidates on the Democratic ballot and six on the Republican side.
Incumbents Karen Brown and David Solenday and newcomers Robert Achtzehn and Louise Mancuso Wolf ran together on the “moving Forward Together at BW” ticket.
Brown, Solenday and Wolf received enough votes to get the nominations for both parties. Achtzehn fell several votes short on both tickets to challenger Jerry Pantone, whose motto was “People before politics.”
Democratic (vote for four)
Karen Brown: 1,814
Louise Mancuso Wolf: 1,624
David Solenday: 1,479
Jerry Pantone: 987
Robert Achtzehn: 978
Raymond Rosing: 930
Fred Vella: 619
Republican (vote for four)
Karen Brown: 678
David Solenday: 613
Louise Mancuso Wolf: 611
Jerry Pantone: 458
Robert Achtzehn: 445
Raymond Rosing: 339
West Jefferson Hills
The only thing to be decided in the West Jefferson Hills school director race is that there will be at least two new members.
Board member Carolyn Bourgeois did not seek re-election and incumbent Lori Danen, who was appointed in September to fill a vacant seat, did not receive enough votes to be on the November ballot, according to unofficial results from Allegheny County. Five candidates will vie for four seats in the general election.
Newcomers Kimberley Finnerty, Christopher Zacur and Kristin Shoemaker earned both party nominations. Finnerty was the top vote-getter on both ballots.
Incumbent Anna Louise Lilley received the Democratic nomination while incumbent John Hosmer received the Republican nomination.
Democrat (vote for four)
Kimberley Finnerty: 912
Kristin Shoemaker: 832
Christopher Zacur: 659
Anna Louise Lilley: 619
John Hosmer: 594
Lori Danen: 589
Republican (vote for four)
Kimberley Finnerty: 761
Christopher Zacur: 698
John Hosmer: 603
Kristin Shoemaker: 559
Anna Louise Lilley: 372
Lori Danen: 358
Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.