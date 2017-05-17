Primary: Pleasant Hills district judge; Baldwin, Whitehall municipal results

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The race for the vacant magisterial district justice office in Pleasant Hills (05-02-16) that serves Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills and South Park has been decided in the primary.

Candidate Michael W. Thatcher of Jefferson Hills captured both the Democratic and Republican nominations, according to unofficial results from Allegheny County.

Six candidates sought the Democratic nomination while only four of the candidates cross-filed to be on the Republican ballot.

Thatcher, 33, works as a project manager for his family business, Thatcher Realty LLC, and as a realtor for All Pittsburgh Real Estate. He also is a firefighter for the Pleasant Hills and Gill Hall volunteer fire companies. He also is a major in the Reserve of the Marine Corps.

Thatcher easily captured the Republican nomination with 859 votes. Andy Codelka was second on the Republican slate with 567 votes. Codelka also finished second to Thatcher on the Democratic side.

The seat was previously held by state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler.

Magisterial district judge 05-02-16

Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills and South Park

Democrat (vote for one)

Michael Thatcher: 859

Andy Codelka: 567

John Puskar: 435

D. Scott Lautner: 294

Cynthia O'Donnell: 182

Howard Murphy: 95

Republican (vote for one)

Michael Thatcher: 1,059

Andy Codelka: 394

D. Scott Lautner: 214

John Puskar: 73

Baldwin Borough

Five candidates challenged for four Democratic nominations for Baldwin Council. While three of the four nominations have been determined, the fourth nomination has unofficially ended in a tie.

Challengers E. John Egger and Robert Ieraci both finished with 838 votes, which does not include absentee ballots. The Democratic ticket was led by Marianne Conley and incumbent Francis Scott. Chad Hurka was the other candidate to receive the party nomination.

No candidates were on the Republican ballot for the primary.

Democrat (vote for four)

Marianne Conley: 1,149

Francis Scott: 1,053

Chad Hurka: 923

E. John Egger: 838

Robert Ieraci: 838

Whitehall Council

Five Republicans challenged for four party nominations in the Whitehall Council race.

Incumbents William Veith and Linda Book were the top vote-getters on the Republican side, along with challengers Chris Mooney and Theodore Mueskes Jr. They will face off against Democrats Kathy DePuy, Thomas Gregory Kelley, Alexa Mihalko and John Wotus, who were uncontested.

Republican (vote for four)

William Veith: 445

Linda Book: 433

Chris Mooney: 305

Theodore Mueskes Jr.: 289

Harold Plusa: 267

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.