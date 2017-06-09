Parking at issue on Baldwin Borough road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No-parking signs on a portion of Churchview Avenue have led to several discussions about public safety and whether all of the signs are needed.

Baldwin Borough police recommend keeping the signs posted, but council members could take a different point of view at their June 20 meeting. Council members plan to discuss the issue further at the June 13 agenda-setting meeting.

In April, residents living between the 3800 and 3900 block of Churchview came to council because they didn't receive any notice that no-parking signs would be installed in front of their homes. They were asking for three no-parking signs to be removed above the end of the street. The cul-de-sac already had no-parking signs.

An individual who was visiting family complained that he had trouble getting through with vehicles parked on both sides of the street. Waste Management also made one complaint about not being able to get the garbage truck down to the bottom of the road. Police determined signs were needed.

The area of concern is near Revo Road, where the road narrows.

Council members asked that police and emergency personnel take a closer look at the road to determine if an ambulance or fire truck could get through. After further investigation, Baldwin police Sgt. Thomas Kearns said the signs were necessary.

The road is approximately 18 feet wide. While residents say their vehicles are not fully parked on the street, emergency personnel think that is not enough.

Todd Plunkett, chief of Baldwin Emergency Medical Service, said if vehicles are parked on both sides of the street, and ambulance would not be able to get through. He said an ambulance needs 11.5 feet.

“This has never been a problem before,” said council president Mike Stelmasczyk, who believes several no-parking signs should be removed. In April, Stelmasczyk said this section of Churchview is similar to other streets in the borough that do not restrict on-street parking.

One concern of several council members is the business at Churchview Farms, operated by Tara Rockacy. During events, Rockacy said she has an agreement with a neighbor to use his property for vehicles to park. She also has an agreement with St. Albert the Great Parish to use the parking lot and have a shuttle bus take guests to the farm.

While the complaints did not happen during an event at Churchview Farms, council members still have some concerns.

Rockacy said at the May 9 meeting that she limits events, having turned away 42 requests this year.

“This has never been an issue with plows and garbage trucks until the signs went up,” she said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.