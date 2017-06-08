Baldwin-Whitehall school board considers higher tax increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin-Whitehall School Board will consider a 1.12 mill tax increase, up from the proposed 0.36-mill hike last month.

The board will give its final approval on the 2017-18 $66.1 million budget at its June 14 meeting. Administrators recommend the 1.12-mill increase that would generate $1.95 million in revenue, leaving a budget deficit of $24,000. The board would dip into its reserves to cover the negative total.

School board member Martin Michael Schmotzer last month made a motion to increase property taxes by 1.12 mills but was voted down.

On Wednesday, Schmotzer grilled business manager Mark Cherpak regarding the change in millage from last month's preliminary budget.

“Why are you resurrecting something that the board of school directors, this noble, glorious body, already told you they weren't supporting?” said Schmotzer, also asking if Cherpak was alone in making the decision.

Superintendent Randy Lutz said he is the one proposing the 1.12-mill increase.

Schmotzer also accused board president Karen Brown of waiting until after the primary to change the tax rate, which she denied.

Brown said the 0.36-mill increase was a place holder, which brought the millage rate up to 19.61, which was the tax rate before the district decided to reduce taxes and give property owners a refund three years ago. The preliminary budget in May also had a $1.7 million deficit after the 0.36-mill increase.

“We didn't know where we were with staff and course selections at the high school,” Brown said.

With enrollment projected to increase, the district will add 10 staff members, of which 7.5 will be new and the remaining 2.5 are either being recalled from furloughs or are part-time changing to full-time.

Lutz also pointed to the unknown state and federal money, which will be finalized after the district is required to approve a budget.

The board had three options to reduce the nearly $2 million budget deficit. Directors could use reserve fund, make cuts or raise taxes. All board members agreed that cuts were not possible after scaling back on staff the previous year.

The reserve fund has an unassigned amount of $3.8 million, which is about 6 percent of the budget. The state recommends not having more than 8 percent of unassigned money.

The board also will be deciding on future repairs to district buildings. Early details from a feasibility study done by HHSDR show up to $39 million in repairs and improvements are needed.

Two of those repairs will be voted on at the next meeting as well. Roof repairs at J.E. Harrison Middle School and McAnnulty Elementary School will total $209,000.

Board member Elliot Rambo said he will not approve a budget that raises taxes or has cuts.

Board member Tracy Macek asked Cherpak to present numbers with a 1-mill increase.

“I prefer to take money out of the fund balance instead of making cuts,” Macek said.

A property owner whose home is valued at $100,000 would pay $112 more in taxes if the 1.12-mill increase is approved.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.