Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Whitehall celebrates Community Day

Randy Jarosz | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Bryce Lucot, 2, makes his way from the inflatable slide as his sister, Brooke Lucot, 3, both of South Park, goes down the slide, June 3, 2017, at Snyder Park during Whitehall's annual Community Day.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Ian Leuch, 6, of Whitehall jumps while attached to bunjee chords, June 3, 2017, at Snyder Park during Whitehall's annual Community Day.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Rachel Kreider looks on as her son Merrick Kreider, 1, both of Whitehall, eats ice cream June 3, 2017, at Snyder Park during Whitehall's annual Community Day.
Randy Jarosz | for the Tribune-Review
Daylen Amman, 5, of Ross Twp., gets covered in streamers during a magic show June 3, 2017, at Snyder Park during Whitehall's annual Community Day.

Updated 14 hours ago

Whitehall Borough hosted its annual Community Day on June 3. The event featured games and activities for kids and families. The theme of the event was “The Magic of Whitehall Under the Big Top.”

Randy Jarosz is a Tribune-Review contributing photographer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.