Ramp closure at Routes 19 and 51 means 10-day detour
Updated 11 hours ago
The southbound Route 19 (West Liberty Avenue) ramp to southbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) will be closed for 10 days starting Friday night, PennDOT has announced.
The ramp will close to traffic at 8 p.m. Friday and won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, June 19. The closure will allow crews to conduct concrete patching, ADA curb cut ramp installation, pavement overlay and drainage improvements.
There will be a posted detour.
Additionally, traffic on southbound Route 51 will be crossed over into the northbound lanes at the bridge over Route 19. A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 51 for approximately one hour beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday night. Crews will conduct line painting operations prior to implementing the new configuration.
The work is part of the ongoing project to make improvements to Routes 19 and 51 at the south portal of the Liberty Tunnel. The overall project will conclude in mid-July 2017.