South Hills

Spa-like dentistry could come to Whitehall
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, July 21, 2017, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Whitehall Council members last week approved preliminary and a final land development site plan application for Refresh Dental to renovate the building at 4730 Clairton Blvd.

Ruthann Omer, borough engineer, has worked with Refresh Dental representatives on the project. Omer said the national company is based out of Ohio and believes “going to the dentist should be like going to the spa.”

The company plans to have a spacious interior with soft colors. A sidewalk will be placed in the front and a green area will be added in the back of the building.

The planning commission recommended the site plan at its July 6 meeting.

In another development, council approved to advertise a public hearing on Aug. 16 to review the proposal by Whitehall Care Group LLC to construct a 66-bed Alzheimer's care facility at 3401 Provost Road.

The planning commission accepted the site plan and development application at its July meeting.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

