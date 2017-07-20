Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Baldwin EMS earns national recognition for patient care
Jim Spezialetti | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Baldwin Emergency Medical Service has received Gold Plus Achievement Award by the American Heart Association for its overall success of STEMI systems of care.

The correct tools and training allow EMS providers to rapidly identify the STEMI, or ST elevation myocardial infarction, a serious type of heart attack. Providers notify the destination center and activate an early response by hospital personnel.

Baldwin EMS is part of an elite group of pre-hospital agencies in the United States focused on high-functioning and high-quality STEMI systems of care.

Baldwin EMS is one of 627 EMS agencies in the country and one of 75 in Pennsylvania that received the 2017 American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS Performance Achievement Award.

Assistant chief Brian McCaffrey shared the news at Baldwin's council meeting Tuesday. He said Baldwin was one of 23 agencies in the state to earn Gold Plus recognition.

“That puts us in the top 1 percent in the country,” he said.

Baldwin EMS received the Gold award in 2016 and the Silver award in 2015.

To achieve the Gold Plus award, Baldwin EMS achieved a 75 percent or higher compliance score for each EMS quality measure for 24 months.

Measures included percentage of patients with nontraumatic chest pain older than 35 years of age, treated and transported by EMS who receives a pre-hospital 12 lead electrocardiograms.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of Mission: Lifeline, the American Heart Association's initiative to improve systems of care to improve outcomes for STEMI patients.

Council members congratulated Baldwin EMS for their efforts. Council president Mike Stelmasczyk said he hopes residents remember the honor given to Baldwin EMS when the agency begins its donation drive.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

