South Hills

TJ Arts fundraiser to showcase Thomas Jefferson HS alumni
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, July 24, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Submitted
Country duo Hayley Prosser and Sara Zebley perform as Steel Blossoms.
Submitted
TaylorMade is led by bassist and vocalist J.D. Taylor, a Thomas Jefferson High School graduate.

When raising money for the performing and fine arts in the West Jefferson Hills School District, members of TJ Arts like to showcase those who experienced the arts firsthand.

The nonprofit organization is sponsoring a summer rock concert at the Crafthouse Stage and Grill in Bethel Park on Aug. 6 that features Thomas Jefferson graduates.

The Steel Blossoms features 2010 Thomas Jefferson graduate Hayley Prosser and Frazier High School graduate Sara Zebley. Now based in Nashville, the country duo returns for a repeat performance. Steel Blossoms released its album “Country Enough” last year.

“They are a great draw,” said Karen Suszynski, a member of TJ Arts. “We knew right away we wanted to have them back.”

Joining the Steel Blossoms will be classic and country rock band TaylorMade. All six members of the band — J.D. Taylor, Blane Allan, Jimmy Callahan, Jim Younkin, Bill Palowitch and Dorette DeFade — are Thomas Jefferson graduates.

While the members are alumni of the same school, Suszynski said they got to know each other after playing with other artists.

Suszynski said last year's show, which just featured the Steel Blossoms, sold out. This year, the venue has changed to allow for a bigger audience. Only 250 tickets will be sold and all proceeds benefit arts enrichment in West Jefferson Hills schools.

Adult tickets are $20 and children 12 years and younger pay $10. A full menu will be available for patrons. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the music starts at 6:30.

The Crafthouse is at 5024 Curry Road.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

