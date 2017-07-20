Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood pool, sidewalk projects considered
Jim Spezialetti | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
Randy Jarosz | For Trib Total Media
Brentwood Public Pool supervisor, Tereeq Smith of Carrick plays a volleyball game with Spencer Beauregard, 11, of Brentwood, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2015 at Brentwood Public Pool.

Brentwood Council members on July 24 are expected to approve a bid for the first phase of renovation work to the borough's pool.

The bid deadline is July 20.

Prior to Monday's meeting, Gateway Engineers will review the bids and make a recommendation to council.

Council also is expected to award a contract for the 2017 sidewalk restoration program. The bid deadline for the sidewalk program also is July 20.

Once a contract is awarded, council members will consider the shared cost sidewalk unit price.

Streets listed for the sidewalk program this year are Brentwood, Clermont and Bookman avenues and the upper section of Pointview Road.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

