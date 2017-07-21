Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Baldwin contractor charged with ripping off customers
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, July 21, 2017, 2:45 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Baldwin Borough man is facing a number of theft and forgery charges for allegedly ripping off of customers who hired him as a contractor.

Bryan Scott Berkich, 50, of Travis Drive, was taken into custody by Allegheny County detectives today. In a project on Pittsburgh's Northside in September 2014, Berkich accepted money for work that was not completed or materials that were not purchased, according to the criminal complaint. Berkich faces four counts of theft by deception, three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and one count of receiving stolen property.

Berkich also allegedly agreed to perform work at a residence on the South Side in September 2014. The complaint states that Berkich submitted invoices for work he claimed was completed. When the customer tried to get the money refunded, Berkich allegedly wrote checks from a frozen account. He faces five counts of bad checks, five counts of forgery and one count of theft by deceptions and criminal attempt.

In another case, Berkich faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking after receiving $45,000 for an investment property that he said he planned to flip. The complaint said Berkich deposited the money, but used it to write checks to other people and for personal withdrawals.

Berkich is awaiting arraignment on the charges and will face a preliminary hearing on July 31 at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

