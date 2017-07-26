Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Photo gallery: Pleasant Hills celebrates 23rd National Night Out
Kristina Serafini | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Alayna Button, 9, (from left), Isabelle Ciletti, 9, and Denae Walker, 7, all of Jefferson Hills, scramble for candy during the 23rd National Night Out parade in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The event is held each year as a way for citizens to join with police officers and other public servants to take a stand against crime, drugs and violence.
Ethan Gasowski, 6, of Jefferson Hills (in black) points to the parade as he stands with brother Grant, 7, (in gray) and Tre Emberee, 7, also of Jefferson Hills, as they wait for candy to be thrown during the 23rd National Night Out in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The event is held each year as a way for citizens to join with police officers and other public servants to take a stand against crime, drugs and violence.
Eli Rea, 2, of Jefferson Hills looks up at a Pleasant Hills police officer after being given a glowing necklace during the 23rd National Night Out in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The event, which includes a parade, is held each year as a way for citizens to join with police officers and other public servants to take a stand against crime, drugs and violence.

The Pleasant Hills Police Department's 23rd National Night Out was held in the borough Tuesday, July 25 to once again bring community members together to take a stand against drugs, crime and violence.

A parade of regional police departments, emergency medical services, fire companies and more weaved through the 2.5-mile borough during the event blaring sirens and tossing candy.

National Night Out is typically celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, but the Pleasant Hills parade is held a week earlier to allow emergency vehicles from other communities to participate.

