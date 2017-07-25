Brentwood increases sidewalk repair funds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In an effort to assist more residents who are required to replace their sidewalks, Brentwood Council members agreed to increase the borough's matching share fund from $25,000 to $39,900.

Council awarded the 2017 sidewalk replacement program contract to Facchiano Contracting in the amount of $177,000.

The shared cost sidewalk program unit price was approved at $19 per square foot.

This is the third year for the sidewalk program. The borough has scheduled Brentwood, Clermont and Bookman avenues, as well as the upper section of Pointview Road for this year's sidewalk program.

Residents who have a sidewalk the borough deems defective were sent letters. Those residents were offered the opportunity to participate in the shared cost sidewalk restoration program where the borough would pay half the costs.

Borough officials originally budgeted $25,000 to match the cost of residents, but were able to increase that amount by $14,900 because the road paving contract was under the budgeted amount.

With a unit price of $19 per square foot, residents who signed up will pay $9.50 per square foot. Other residents whose sidewalks might have a few cracks but do not need total replacement can take advantage of the $19 unit price.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.