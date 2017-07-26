Patrol car, asphalt roller, walking trails among items on Brentwood's 10-year wish list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brentwood Borough officials have come up with a list of capital improvement projects for the next 10 years.

Borough manager George Zboyovsky said the plan includes identifies projects and purchases of $5,000 or more for each borough department in the next 10 years.

Zboyovsky said the borough has been trying to get a 10-year plan completed for the past five years but didn't have the resources. Instead, officials started with smaller plans, such as the five-year roadway improvement project, storm water plan and sidewalk restoration program.

Brentwood received a grant through the Local Government Academy to hire an intern. Stephen Berry, a senior at the University of Pittsburgh, was tasked with compiling the information, preparing the spreadsheets and writing the final report.

Zboyovsky said the 10-year plan projects the expenditures and revenues without a tax increase, as well as with tax increases. With all wish-list items provided during the 10-year span, the borough's deficit would be around $1 million for 2026 and 2027 if there is not tax increase.

Incremental tax increases that would total 2.75 mills over 10 years were also presented. While Zboyovsky said nothing is written in stone, several council members didn't like the incremental tax increase.

For 2018, no tax increases were proposed in the plan. Borough officials would use $1.7 million from the general fund to pay for $2.1 million of capital purchases and projects.

Zboyovsky said existing debt that is estimated around $721,000 must be paid. Projects that council has earmarked $1.125 million for include the street rehabilitation program, phase one of the swimming pool project, storm water management, sidewalk restoration program and sign management.

Remaining money would fund items like a new patrol car, large lawnmover, asphalt roller and phase one of walking trails. Council members debated whether the public works department needed a Chevy 6500 truck next year at a cost of $65,000, or if the purchase could be pushed back a year or two.

Zboyovsky said the 10-year plan is a snapshot of what the borough's needs are. Council will discuss the plan in the next month or so as it begins budget talks for 2018.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.