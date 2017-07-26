Castle Shannon 'welcome sign' thieves sought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is a reward for those who know who has been taking welcome signs from Castle Shannon's borders.

Borough police Chief Kenneth Truver told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that someone has been stealing the "Welcome to Castle Shannon Borough" signs from along the community's borders for several weeks.

Signs have been taken from the intersections of Greenridge and Connor roads; McRoberts Road and Loma Drive; Hamilton Road; and Route 88.

Truver told the news station that the thieves have been carefully unfastening the signs to remove them.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

Anyone with information can contact Castle Shannon police at 412-885-9300 or the borough office at 412-885-9200.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.