South Hills

Dollar General in Baldwin could open Aug. 2
Jim Spezialetti | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Jim Spezialetti | Tribune-Review
Updated 1 hour ago

A Dollar General store along Joseph Street in Baldwin Borough could open as soon as Aug. 2 if borough council gives the approval.

The store was open for business earlier this month, but was closed when borough officials filed an injunction in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas because it did not have an occupancy permit.

“The purpose of the occupancy permit is to make sure the store is up to borough code standards,” borough solicitor Stanley Lederman said.

At a special Baldwin Planning Commission meeting on July 25, members of the board approved the Dollar General plans contingent on the property owner, Zukiewicz Realty Limited Partnership, satisfying all borough requirements. Baldwin Council has scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 1 to vote on the plan.

Anthony Asciolla, the borough's code enforcement/zoning officer and building inspector, said the best case scenario would be to have the store open Aug. 2 after he conducts a final inspection.

Issues needing addressed include lighting, project bonding, sanitary sewer lines, storm water management plan, cart corral, guide rail and landscaping.

Planning commission chairman Bob Ieraci said the project bond is most important. The bond guarantees that if any work is not completed, the borough would not be financially responsible for finishing the work.

Kim Gales-Dunn of J.R. Gales and Associates is the engineer representing Dollar General. The firm was recently hired to resolve the issues facing the property. Gales-Dunn presented updated plans that satisfy most of the issues with the plan.

Dollar General had planned a grand opening celebration on July 22, the day after the injunction was filed.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

