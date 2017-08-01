Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Whitehall woman's multi-week yard sale benefits cats
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pat Knezevich stands for a photo outside her garage filled with boxes containing yard sale items Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Knezevich holds a maasive, multi-week yard sale each year to raise money for the care of animals.

Pat Knezevich of Whitehall is known for two things: her love of animals and her annual yard sale.

The reason she started the yard sales in the late 1980s was to benefit the cats and dogs that were abandoned or removed from poor conditions.

“Every year I say it's the last year,” she said, of her 4655 Curry Road yard sale — off of Brownsville Road.

This year the sale begins Aug. 3 and will continue until Aug. 17. Friends and neighbors have been dropping off items since early spring, which Knezevich said makes her garage “look like Amazon.com.”

She said friends whose family members have died ask her to take items for the yard sale. This year, a family donated an electric scooter.

“Over the years, my neighbors have been wonderful. They help and bring me beautiful things to sell,” she said.

While Knezevich is “pushing 80,” she said she will be outside eight hours a day, making sure every item has a price tag and saying hello to visitors.

A few years ago she wore a Fitbit during the yard sale. At the end of the day, it recorded her walking seven miles and “I never left the yard,” she said.

The yard sales started as a weekend event. Knezevich said last year's sale lasted an entire month. She said the code enforcement officer stopped by to ask when the sale would be over.

“It was not officially a sale, but people kept stopping,” she said.

Knezevich has seen people slowing down in front of her home to get a glimpse of what is in the garage or driveway. The sale starts around 8 a.m., but she expects people to be waiting by 7 a.m.

Friends and neighbors will help set up tents and prepare plenty of tarps to cover the tables.

All proceeds from the sale go toward medical bills, food and items that the cats need. Knezevich said she has never used any money for herself.

After last year's sale, she spent $800 to purchase 2,400 pounds of litter.

Her love of cats did not always exist. She didn't have her first feline until age 57.

When Knezevich retired from United Airlines in the mid-1980s, she noticed a poster at the local Foodland with information about abused animals.

She and six friends would form Animal Advocates, a nonprofit that started out as an animal rights group.

Knezevich said they raised $17,000 from a mailing list to open a small thrift store along Wabash Street in the West End of Pittsburgh, with the second floor used to operate the organization.

To help pay off the building, Knezevich started the yard sales to raise additional funds.

“We paid the building off in five years. It's amazing what hard work and a little ingenuity can do,” Knezevich said.

Knezevich has rescued many dogs and cats over the years. She said she was always cautious when she was placing the animals, making sure the new owners would take care of the pet. If someone could not take care of the animal, Knezevich made sure that the person would return the animal to her.

She was the go-to person for animal control companies and borough officials when cats or dogs needed rescued.

“Every community should have a Pat Knezevich to remind its residents about the intrinsic worth of all of God's creatures,” Whitehall Mayor Jim Nowalk said.

While Knezevich does not work at Animal Advocates, her efforts to help animals continue with the yard sales.

In addition to the yard sale, Knezevich is collecting blankets and towels for the Brooke County Animal Shelter in Beech Bottom, W.Va.

“If I had to do it over, my life would be so much easier,” said Knezevich, adding that she wouldn't change a thing.

“It's been a very prosperous retirement. I used my years well.”

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

