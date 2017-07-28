Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Baldwin Borough schedules special council meeting
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, July 28, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
Baldwin Borough municipal building.

Baldwin Borough council has scheduled a special meeting Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal complex.

Council is expected to take on vote on the Dollar General land development plan. The planning commission approved the plans, with conditions, at its July 26 meeting.

The store opened in early July without an occupancy permit. Borough officials filed an injunction on July 21 in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas to close the store.

Other action that council is expected to take is to borrow more than $152,000 for the purchase of a 10-ton International Truck.

Council also will adopt the vacant and abandoned property ordinance. The ordinance would provide measures for addressing deterioration and blight in the community, as well as prescribe registration, maintenance and security requirements.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

