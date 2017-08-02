Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Dollar General in Baldwin opens once again
Jim Spezialetti | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Jim Spezialetti | Tribune-Review
A Dollar General store along Joseph Street in Baldwin Borough awaits an Aug. 1, 2017, ruling to determine if it can open.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Dollar General in Baldwin Borough once again is open for business.

The store received its occupancy permit today.

Borough council last night approved the land development plan, with conditions, to allow the store to reopen. Code enforcement officer and building inspector Anthony Asciolla approved the occupancy permit, which the company did not have when it opened in early July.

The borough filed an injunction with Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas to close the Joseph Street business last week.

While approval was given, the property owner Zukiewicz Realty Limited Partnership must complete several conditions, with priority given to storm water management.

Borough engineer Jason Stanton said a reasonable time to meet all conditions is one month.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

