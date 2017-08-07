Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Pleasant Hills Community Day includes Stickers performance
Jim Spezialetti | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pleasant Hills will celebrate its Community Day on Aug. 12, beginning with a parade at 11 a.m.

Parade participants will line up at Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road, before stepping off on Audrey Drive and proceeding down Old Clairton Road. The parade route turns onto Gill Hall Road, leading to the main festivities at Mowry Park.

Following the parade, opening ceremonies will be held, featuring the presentation of colors by American Legion Post 712 and the national anthem being performed by the Thomas Jefferson High School Band. Grand marshal for the day is Ed Handshue.

Performances will take place throughout the day, ending with a concert by The Stickers at 8:15 p.m. Community Day ends with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. Other activities include a petting zoo from 4 to 6 p.m., a balloon artist from 1 to 5 p.m. and a bounce house.

Shuttle bus services will be available throughout the day. Bus No. 1 will start service at 11:45 a.m. from the Pleasant Hills Borough Building. The shuttle will stop at Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, McClelland Elementary School and the Pleasant Hills Arboretum before reaching the park. Service continues until 3 p.m.

Bus No. 2 begins service at 12:30 p.m. from the borough building and follows the same route as Bus 1. The last trip for Bus 2 will be one-half hour after the fireworks have ended.

When both shuttles are running, there will be a 15-minute interval between buses.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

