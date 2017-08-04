Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Two bridges set to be replaced on Glass Run Road
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 55 minutes ago

Two bridges on Glass Run Road will be replaced in a project beginning Aug. 7, a PennDOT spokesman said.

A five-mile detour has been established for the bridge project spanning Glass Run in the City of Pittsburgh.

A six-mile detour has been set for the bridge project spanning Glass Run Creek, also located in the city.

Both projects should be completed by October.

The Streets Run Road project in Baldwin Borough originally was scheduled to begin after the Glass Run projects, but has been postponed until June 2018.

Baldwin manager John Barrett said Streets Run is used by school buses and PennDOT did not want the buses to travel the six-mile detour.

The bridge on Streets Run Road is just north of the Brentwood Road intersection.

Another bridge on Streets Run Road, near the intersection of Streets Run and Doyle roads, is scheduled to be replaced in June 2018.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement project is an initiative to replace 558 aging bridges throughout the state.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

