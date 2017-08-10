Education foundation golf outing, hard-to-recycle events set for Aug. 12

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation will hold its second annual golf outing on Aug. 12 at Westwood Golf Club, 825 Commonwealth Ave. in West Mifflin.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. for the four-person scramble. The cost is $100 per golfer or $375 for a foursome. The cost includes golf, hot dogs at the turn, refreshments on the course, dinner buffet and prizes.

For other golfing activities available that day and more information, visit bwef.weebly.com.

Hard-to-recycle collection event set

Century III Mall in West Mifflin will be the site of a hard-to-recycle collection event on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is presented by the Pennsylvania Resources Council.

There is no cost to recycle cell and home phones, CFL bulbs, computer towers and peripheral equipment, microwave ovens, stereo equipment, VCRs and DVD players.

A fee is charged for CDs, DVDs, floppy discs, printers, stereo speckers, small Freon appliances and tires.

Fees for a computer monitor is $20. The recycling fee is $30 for a television and $40 for a projection or console TV.

For details, visit prc.org or call 412-488-7490, ext. 103.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.