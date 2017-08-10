Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Education foundation golf outing, hard-to-recycle events set for Aug. 12
Jim Spezialetti | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation will hold its second annual golf outing on Aug. 12 at Westwood Golf Club, 825 Commonwealth Ave. in West Mifflin.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. for the four-person scramble. The cost is $100 per golfer or $375 for a foursome. The cost includes golf, hot dogs at the turn, refreshments on the course, dinner buffet and prizes.

For other golfing activities available that day and more information, visit bwef.weebly.com.

Hard-to-recycle collection event set

Century III Mall in West Mifflin will be the site of a hard-to-recycle collection event on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is presented by the Pennsylvania Resources Council.

There is no cost to recycle cell and home phones, CFL bulbs, computer towers and peripheral equipment, microwave ovens, stereo equipment, VCRs and DVD players.

A fee is charged for CDs, DVDs, floppy discs, printers, stereo speckers, small Freon appliances and tires.

Fees for a computer monitor is $20. The recycling fee is $30 for a television and $40 for a projection or console TV.

For details, visit prc.org or call 412-488-7490, ext. 103.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.