Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Whitehall teen faces charges after Brentwood Park armed robbery
Jim Spezialetti | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Brentwood Police

Updated 3 minutes ago

A 15-year-old Whitehall resident will be charged as an adult in connection with an armed robbery around 8 p.m. Wednesday in Brentwood Park.

The male juvenile faces include robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, being a juvenile with a firearm and receiving stolen property, Brentwood Police Chief Adam Zeppuhar said.

The victim walked to the police department to report the incident, which happened behind the salt shed in the park. He told officers the suspect had pulled his shirt over his face and pointed the gun. The victim then handed over his bicycle and backpack.

Zeppuhar said the park surveillance camera did not record the act, but showed the suspect in the park.

Later in the evening, police received a call from a person who saw the bicycle for sale on the Letgo app. From the name given on the posting, police obtained an address through social media.

Zeppuhar said officers found the suspect – along with the bicycle and backpack, which contained two handguns – at the residence,

This was one case where all pieces of evidence fell into place, the chief said.

“The officers acted swiftly. I'm super proud of them,” Zeppuhar said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.