Whitehall teen faces charges after Brentwood Park armed robbery

A 15-year-old Whitehall resident will be charged as an adult in connection with an armed robbery around 8 p.m. Wednesday in Brentwood Park.

The male juvenile faces include robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, being a juvenile with a firearm and receiving stolen property, Brentwood Police Chief Adam Zeppuhar said.

The victim walked to the police department to report the incident, which happened behind the salt shed in the park. He told officers the suspect had pulled his shirt over his face and pointed the gun. The victim then handed over his bicycle and backpack.

Zeppuhar said the park surveillance camera did not record the act, but showed the suspect in the park.

Later in the evening, police received a call from a person who saw the bicycle for sale on the Letgo app. From the name given on the posting, police obtained an address through social media.

Zeppuhar said officers found the suspect – along with the bicycle and backpack, which contained two handguns – at the residence,

This was one case where all pieces of evidence fell into place, the chief said.

“The officers acted swiftly. I'm super proud of them,” Zeppuhar said.

