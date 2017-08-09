Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood seeks to upgrade The Hollow trail
Jim Spezialetti | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
Jim Spezialetti | Tribune-Review
East Francis at Brentwood Avenue is one of four access points to the trail in The Hollow

Updated 2 hours ago

Brentwood Councilman Dr. Bob Pasquantonio always has been an advocate of trails, having helped with cleanup days for the borough's trail in the area known by the community as “The Hollow.”

As an elected official, Pasquantonio is working with other borough officials to build a trail system in The Hollow.

Council approved up to $1,000 to start making The Hollow's trail more desirable for residents to enjoy. Council also incorporated the trail system into the borough's 10-year capital improvement plan.

Pasquantonio said the older residents still talk about when there was a swimming hole in The Hollow.

For many years borough officials have talked about improving the trail. The trail committee was established seven years ago with original members Pasquantonio, Councilwoman Stephanie Fox, Mayor Dennis Troy and Dean Trent.

Now, Pasquantonio, Fox and Troy are joined by police Chief Adam Zeppuhar, recreation director Jim Attanucci, assistant borough manager Eric Peccon, public works supervisor Vitali Alexandrov and public works director Bob Mackewich.

“The goal is to get the path widened, get mile markers in place and find a place to park cars,” Attanucci said.

The trail system will use four natural access points: Meadowbrook Boulevard at Hilpert Street, East Francis at Brentwood Avenue, Wanley Road at Brentwood Road and Auckland at Pointview.

The Hollow is approximately 55 acres. Borough officials still have to map out the distance of the trail.

In past years, the borough was turned down for grant money from the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources because the trail plan was just conceptual, Peccon said. With the more concrete plans, Peccon said it increases the borough's chance of receiving funds to further develop the trail.

Pasquantonio said he would like the trail to connect with neighboring trails, but for now Brentwood officials will focus on establishing its own.

A community cleanup day on the trail is scheduled for Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. The meeting location will be Brentwood Avenue at East Francis.

“We're looking for community involvement,” Attanucci said.

Pasquantonio said not only can residents help with the cleanup, but they are invited to share their thoughts for developing the trail.

Zeppuhar said he would like to have a charity challenge race, using part of the trail for the course. Tentative plans are to organize the event in March and have proceeds benefit families of fallen officers or first responders.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

