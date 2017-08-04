Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Still time to register for Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation golf outing
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

The Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation will hold its second annual golf outing on Aug. 12 at Westwood Golf Club, 825 Commonwealth Ave. in West Mifflin.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. for the four-person scramble. The cost is $100 per golfer or $375 for a foursome. The cost includes golf, hot dogs at the turn, refreshments on the course, dinner buffet and prizes.

Other golfing activities available that day include a hole-in-one contest, putting challenge and grenades, and skirts and mulligans.

Participants also can purchase the Highlander Combo bag, a $55 value for $40. The bag includes three putting challenge tickets, three mulligans, one skirt, one grenade, one hole-in-one ticket, arm's-length 50/50 tickets and prize drawing tickets.

For more information, visit bwef.weebly.com.

The BWEF is a non-profit organization that generates funds for innovation grants for faculty in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District and for scholarships awarded to graduating seniors of Baldwin High School.

