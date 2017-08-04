Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Whitehall councilman resigns
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Former Whitehall councilman Ryan Barton

Whitehall Council has accepted the resignation of member Ryan Barton, who has moved out of state.

Barton submitted his resignation on July 31.

Council has 45 days to appoint a new member to council.

Barton, who grew up in Whitehall, was nearing the end of his first term on council, which expires at the end of the year

“It was a great experience,” Barton said. “I just wanted to give back to the community where I grew up.”

Barton has relocated to Memphis, Tenn. — a job-related move for his wife that he considers best for his family, he said.

As for Barton, he plans to spend a lot of time with his three-month-old child.

Borough projects

Borough engineer Ruthann Omer informed council that 97 households participated in the Doverdell watershed information meetings.

Residents provided email addresses and phone numbers as ways to receive updates about the $3.3 million storm sewer improvement project. More than 3,400 feet of storm sewer pipe will be installed.

Omer said she anticipates the project to start in mid-September.

Police alert

Whitehall police Chief Keith Henderson would like to remind residents to lock their vehicles.

Several unlocked cars in the Parkvue Drive area were entered. Loose change, gift cards and purses were taken.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

