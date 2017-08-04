World Dwarf Games a chance for Thomas Jefferson's Rose to bloom

Danny Rose loves basketball, except for one thing: The 15-year-old from Jefferson Hills hates being the shortest player on the court, which is almost always a given.

Rose stands at 4 foot 2 inches tall. His friends are all at least a foot taller — many of them close to 6 feet. That won't be the case this week, when he competes with athletes at eye level at the seventh World Dwarf Games at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

Playing against people his size is “really different,” Rose said. “There's a confidence factor. Most of my friends here are like (5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches). At the Games, it's in-between; some will be taller, some shorter. You just feel better, rather than having to stare up at them. It's awesome whenever you can talk to people eye to eye and not have to look up.”

This is Rose's first time participating in the World Dwarf Games, which are held every four years for “short-statured athletes with dwarfism from all over the world, from 4-99 years old,” according to its website.

The event began Friday night with opening ceremonies and will hold competitions in sports such as badminton, basketball, power lifting and soccer through Saturday. Rose raised $3,800 for the trip through a GoFundMe campaign to cover costs for his registration, Team USA Towers uniform and shoes, hotel and other travel-related expenses.

Rose is no stranger to sports.

He wrestles as an 80-pounder for Thomas Jefferson's junior varsity, where he uses his strength advantage against longer-limbed wrestlers. He endures grueling conditioning practices and stays fit in the off-season by doing daily push-ups and sit-ups.

“He's a tough kid,” Thomas Jefferson athletic director and football coach Bill Cherpak said. “He doesn't put any limitations on himself. When he's out there competing, it's the same as anyone who's regular-sized. He doesn't look for excuses.”

Rose also served as the manager for Thomas Jefferson's perennial powerhouse football program for six years, but isn't allowed to play contact sports because of a condition called achondroplasia – a form of dwarfism where a person has a normal-sized torso but short limbs. Spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal, often accompanies achondroplasia, and doctors didn't want to put him at risk of paralysis.

“I wanted to play football but I couldn't because of my disability,” Rose said. “When I was younger, I used to get really depressed because I didn't understand. Now, I can participate in these games and play against people my size.”

Rose has a basketball hoop in his driveway, which he sometimes lowers to 6 feet so he can dunk on it. But these games will use regulation, 10-foot goals, so Rose has been practicing his shot with his father, Kenny.

“He's so excited,” said Rose's mother, Beth Ann. “He actually tried out for the basketball team in middle school but didn't make it. He was upset, but understood. When we went away this past spring, he said, ‘You don't even understand how exciting it is to play with people my size.' He's just on Cloud Nine when we're with kids his size. He's a very outgoing, friendly and fun kid to begin with. He makes friends easily. When he's there, he has a big group of friends and has a ball.”

Danny believes his leaping ability will separate him from other players at the World Dwarf Games, allowing him to block shots on defense. He's hoping to establish himself as an all-around player, but also is looking forward to the social aspect of the game, especially the chance to meet girls his age.

“It's big competition up there. This is the real deal for us,” Danny said. “It's awesome. I hope it's going to be a great experience.”

