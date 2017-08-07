Brentwood, Whitehall library programs prepare children for kindergarten
Parents and caregivers can help their children be prepared for the first day of kindergarten with programs offered by two South Hills public libraries.
Brentwood Borough Public Library will hold Kindergarten Boot Camp on Aug. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program is an extension of Let's Learn for children entering kindergarten. The staff will have games, activities and a craft to start the year off right. A backpack full of goodies will be available. Space is limited, so registration is required.
Whitehall Public Library has scheduled a special story time on Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. for children who will be starting kindergarten. The staff will celebrate the milestone with stories, songs and crafts. Registration is required for the free program.
