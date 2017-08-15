Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Book chronicles 84 years of Brentwood HS football
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
JIM SPEZIALETTI
Richard Boyd, author of “Hail, Hail to Brentwood High: Brentwood Football 1932-2016” will discuss his book at the Brentwood Public Library on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. The book chronicles the 84-year history of Brentwood High School football. Books will be available for purchase. The cost is $20.

Updated 1 hour ago

After Brentwood resident Richard Boyd wrote a book about Brentwood's Little League in 2015, a number of friends kept asking him to write another book.

“They came to me and said, ‘What are you going to do next?'” Boyd said. “They kept bugging me and I finally said I would do a football book.”

Boyd started the project in March 2016. The book's title, “Hail, Hail to Brentwood High: Brentwood Football 1932-2016” refers to the first stanza of Brentwood's fight song.

The cover features eight Brentwood athletes who played professional football in either the NFL or Canadian Football League. Each player is profiled in the book.

“I didn't play football because I was too small and my mother wouldn't give me permission,” Boyd said. “I was a die-hard sports fan.”

Boyd was the editor of the school newspaper. During his countless hours of research for the book, Boyd said reading past newspaper articles, school yearbooks and gathering photographs brought back memories.

“It brought back memories when I was in school and when my three daughters were in school.”

He said that is the purpose of the book: for older adults to recall those special moments and for today's youth to know the history of Brentwood football.

Pittsburgh sports author Jim O'Brien offered Boyd several tips to draw interest in the book, including the cover with professional athletes from Brentwood.

“He got me heading in the right direction,” Boyd said.

Boyd decided to divide the 84 years of Brentwood football into “quarters.” Each quarter covers 25 years. The fourth quarter is incomplete, which Boyd said he left open for perhaps another book.

“You can't finish the game until the clock runs out,” he said.

Each quarter of the book features profiles of several players during that time. Boyd said a number of players were deserving of being featured in the book, but he focused on players who had an interesting life story. Memorable games during each era are highlighted. Boyd said with so many games to choose from, he simply wrote the games on a piece of paper, placed them in a hat and selected the ones for the book.

The book includes the top five winning coaches, how Brentwood got its nickname and the evolution of the field. Boyd said he planned on having a drone fly above the stadium to take an aerial photo, but did not have permission because the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin is close by.

“The biggest challenge was acquiring photos,” said Boyd, who contacted about dozen people who would be able to help him obtain pictures.

He said Joe Schmidt, an NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Detroit Lions, sent his personal photos to be used.

“He's just a great guy with a good memory,” Boyd said.

Brentwood 2003 graduate Ryan Mendel, who holds Brentwood rushing records for a career, season and single game, supplied Boyd with 10 4-inch binders of newspaper articles and photos.

Boyd said he enjoys doing the research and telling a local story. Those who helped make the book possible are acknowledged.

“I didn't do it to make money,” he said.

The book is on sale at the Brentwood Public Library and by contacting Boyd at richboyd1939@gmail.com.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.