Brentwood Baldwin Whitehall Chamber of Commerce seeks items for goodie bag giveaway
Updated 2 hours ago
The Brentwood Baldwin Whitehall Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Food Truck Festival on Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Baldwin High School central lot.
During the event, the chamber plans to give away 100 small goodie bags to community members. Chamber members can participate by providing 100 promotional items or information material from their business to be placed in the bag.
The bags are flat and 9-inches by 11-inches in size. All items should be dropped off at the chamber mailbox in the Brentwood Library. The envelope or box should be labeled “attention Mary Dilla, BBW Chamber.”
Items must be received by Aug. 15 to allow time to stuff the bags.
Scheduled to appear at the food truck festival are South Side BBQ, Pittsburgh Po'boy, Pittsburgh Fire Truck Pizza, Sugar and Spice Ice Cream and Beatnik Sweet Eats & Dessert.
For more information, contact Dilla at secretary@bbwchamber.com.