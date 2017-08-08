'Kid of Pop' returns for Pittsburgh performance
Ziynne, the self-proclaimed "Kid of Pop," is returning to Pittsburgh to perform at the ACH Clear Pathways Creative Camp Showcase on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.
Ziynne is the headliner for this event, held at the Hill House's Kaufmann Center, 1825 Centre Ave., in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood.
Ziynne is a former resident of Baldwin Borough and attended Paynter Elementary School. The young entertainer is preparing to perform with Grammy Award-winning artists TLC, Blackstreet, C+C Music Factory, The 17th Floor, Saved by the 90s and DJ Suga Ray as they go on the 90sFest Tour.
Ziynne has performed with the brothers of Michael Jackson, performed at the Apollo Theater, and toured with Pauly Shore, Sisqo and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
