Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

'Kid of Pop' returns for Pittsburgh performance
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' waits backstage before a performance at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The 9-year-old entertainer, who attended Paynter Elementary in kindergarten and first grade, has been seen on 'America's Got Talent' and dances to the music of Michael Jackson in various venues around the country.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' performs at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The 9-year-old entertainer, who attended Paynter Elementary in kindergarten and first grade, has been seen on 'America's Got Talent' and dances to the music of Michael Jackson in various venues around the country.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ziynne Ward, self-proclaimed 'Kid of Pop,' performs at Paynter Elementary on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The 9-year-old entertainer, who attended Paynter Elementary in kindergarten and first grade, has been seen on 'America's Got Talent' and dances to the music of Michael Jackson in various venues around the country.

Updated 2 hours ago

Ziynne, the self-proclaimed "Kid of Pop," is returning to Pittsburgh to perform at the ACH Clear Pathways Creative Camp Showcase on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

Ziynne is the headliner for this event, held at the Hill House's Kaufmann Center, 1825 Centre Ave., in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood.

Ziynne is a former resident of Baldwin Borough and attended Paynter Elementary School. The young entertainer is preparing to perform with Grammy Award-winning artists TLC, Blackstreet, C+C Music Factory, The 17th Floor, Saved by the 90s and DJ Suga Ray as they go on the 90sFest Tour.

Ziynne has performed with the brothers of Michael Jackson, performed at the Apollo Theater, and toured with Pauly Shore, Sisqo and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.