Baldwin Borough Council looking to fill open seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In anticipation of a resignation letter from Baldwin councilman Michael Ducker, fellow council members have decided to accept letters of interest for the soon-to-be open seat.

Ducker is retired and recently sold his Baldwin home. He is moving to a home along the river near Brady's Bend and Kittanning.

The term will expire at the end of the year. Ducker did not seek re-election this year. He was not at the Aug. 8 meeting.

“Mike is one of the best council person I ever worked with. I think it's a loss to the community,” said council president Mike Stelmasczyk. “He was one of the most accessible council members.”

Ducker served as the public safety liaison for council. Ducker served on council for 12 years. Even though he couldn't finish the current term, he said he filled a vacant seat on council years ago.

Borough residents interested in serving the rest of the term can submit a letter of interest, including their qualifications, by email to Stelmasczyk at mstelmasczyk@baldwinborough.org. Letters should be sent by Aug. 14.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.