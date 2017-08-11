Baldwin-Whitehall study: Districtwide improvements would cost $40 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An engineering firm's assessment of the Baldwin-Whitehall School District's buildings shows three of five are in less than good condition.

Greer Hayden, president of HHSDR Engineers and Architects, recently told the BW school board the district's capital improvement plan won't come cheap.

Baldwin High School and Whitehall Elementary received “good” marks in the study. J.E. Harrison Middle School and McAnnulty Elementary received were rated “fair” and Paynter Elementary was deemed in “poor” condition. Hayden said unlike the other district buildings, Paynter has not undergone a major renovation since it was built in the late 60s.

If every improvement is made, the total cost is estimated at nearly $40 million.

The firm said enrollment projections estimate the elementary level will see growth of about 27 percent and Hayden suggested the district hire a demographer to determine where the population will grow.

Enrollment is expected to increase about 6 percent at the middle and high school levels. Hayden said those buildings have room for growth.

Superintendent Randal Lutz said the district's 2017-18 enrollment is 4,305 students as of Aug. 4, the largest since the 2004-05 year. Lutz expects enrollment to increase by nearly 100 before classes start.

Hayden outlined the improvements each building needs, which Lutz likened to a Christmas wish list. It's up to the board to determine what work must be done and what the district can afford.

For 2018, Hayden outlined projects totalling $10 million.

Work at Paynter would be over three years, as interior renovations are interconnected.

Year one improvements at McAnnulty would include resurfacing the driveway and parking lots, replacing exterior lighting, boilers and pumps, part of the roof and old electrical equipment.

Some of the work suggested for Whitehall Elementary is being performed now — the entrance of utilities is being repaired and the water service and electrical entrances are being relocated.

At the middle school, recommended first-year projects would be to replace the roof and much of the electrical equipment.

Initial work at the senior high would be to replace the roof above the cafeteria and library, gymnasium ductwork and the stadium boiler. It also calls for waterproofing the boiler room roof and replacing rusted structural elements.

The next step would be for the board to prioritize the projects, set a schedule and determine financing. If district officials want the capital improvements to begin after the school year in June, Hayden said decisions should be made by October.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.