SHIM schedules backpack distribution days next week
Updated 2 hours ago
South Hills Interfaith Movement will host three back-to-school celebrations, where children will have the opportunity to choose a backpack and school supplies.
The celebrations will be held Aug. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Baldwin United Presbyterian Church, 201 Knoedler Road.
The second distribution is set for Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prospect Park Family Center, 1450 Maple Drive.
The final celebration will take place Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave.
Students in kindergarten up to 12th grade, regardless of income, and living in the following school districts are eligible to receive backpacks and supplies: Baldwin-Whitehall, Bethel Park, Keystone Oaks, Mt. Lebanon, South Park and Upper St. Clair. Reservations are encouraged. Families can contact Molly Patterson at mpatterson@shimcares.org.
CentiMark Corp. donated 700 new JanSport backpacks. School supplies came from community and corporate donations.
