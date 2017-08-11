Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Niche gives Baldwin an A- in best Pa. public high schools ranking
Jim Spezialetti | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Baldwin High School graduates sit for a class picture prior to their graduation ceremony in Baldwin on June 5, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Niche.com has announced its rankings for 2018 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania.

Niche is a small team based in Pittsburgh that has a blend of data scientists, engineers, parents and “yinzers” who are passionate about helping people discover the schools and neighborhoods that are right for families, according to its website. Niche examines neighborhoods and colleges as well as public school districts.

The 2018 ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.

Baldwin High School is ranked No. 114 in Pennsylvania, according to Niche . Baldwin received an overall Niche grade of A-minus. Grades were given in different categories. Baldwin scored an “A” in health and safety, A-minus in clubs and activities, B-plus in academics, teachers and college prep and a “B” in diversity.

Baldwin High School was reviewed by 245 people. Niche listed the expenses per student at $14,380. The national average, according to Niche, is $12,239.

Thomas Jefferson High School is ranked No. 249 in the state. The school received an overall grade of “B.” Thomas Jefferson received a B-plus in academics and teachers and a “B” in college prep. It received a C-plus in health and safety, a “C” in clubs and activities and C-minus in diversity. The school had 137 reviews. Expenses per student is listed at $13,791.

Brentwood Senior High School is ranked No. 260. The school received an overall grade of “B.” Brentwood received an A-minus in health and safety, “B” in academics and B-minus for teachers and college prep. It received a C-plus for clubs and activities and “C” for diversity. The school had 79 reviews. The expenses per student is listed at $16,678.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

Related Content
Niche ranks South Fayette among top 50 public high schools in state
South Fayette High School is listed among the top 50 Pennsylvania public high schools in Niche.com's 2018 ranking. Niche is a small team based in Pittsburgh ...
Niche report: Fox Chapel Area High School among best in state
Fox Chapel Area High School ranks among the best in the state, according to a new report by Niche.com. The high school was ranked seventh from ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.