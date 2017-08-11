Niche gives Baldwin an A- in best Pa. public high schools ranking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Niche.com has announced its rankings for 2018 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania.

Niche is a small team based in Pittsburgh that has a blend of data scientists, engineers, parents and “yinzers” who are passionate about helping people discover the schools and neighborhoods that are right for families, according to its website. Niche examines neighborhoods and colleges as well as public school districts.

The 2018 ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.

Baldwin High School is ranked No. 114 in Pennsylvania, according to Niche . Baldwin received an overall Niche grade of A-minus. Grades were given in different categories. Baldwin scored an “A” in health and safety, A-minus in clubs and activities, B-plus in academics, teachers and college prep and a “B” in diversity.

Baldwin High School was reviewed by 245 people. Niche listed the expenses per student at $14,380. The national average, according to Niche, is $12,239.

Thomas Jefferson High School is ranked No. 249 in the state. The school received an overall grade of “B.” Thomas Jefferson received a B-plus in academics and teachers and a “B” in college prep. It received a C-plus in health and safety, a “C” in clubs and activities and C-minus in diversity. The school had 137 reviews. Expenses per student is listed at $13,791.

Brentwood Senior High School is ranked No. 260. The school received an overall grade of “B.” Brentwood received an A-minus in health and safety, “B” in academics and B-minus for teachers and college prep. It received a C-plus for clubs and activities and “C” for diversity. The school had 79 reviews. The expenses per student is listed at $16,678.

