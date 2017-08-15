Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Baldwin High School students to receive Chromebooks
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 11:24 a.m.

Baldwin-Whitehall School District's 1:1 initiative will begin this school year, as each student in grades nine through 12 will have his her own Chromebook.

The high school Chromebook distribution days are as follows: Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for senior students; Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. for sophomores; Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for juniors; and Aug. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. for freshmen.

The district has scheduled a make-up day for all students on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Devices can be picked up at Baldwin High School in the south cafeteria. When picking up devices, all documentation must be signed by students and parents. Documentation includes two forms and payment for protection plan if opting for the coverage. Accepting or declining the protection plan will be required prior to receiving the device.

Families with students in multiple grades can pick up the devices for their household on the same day.

Chromebooks will be used to help students personalize their learning and gain appropriate media skills.

More information and forms can be found on the district website, bwschools.net.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

