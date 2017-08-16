Baldwin Borough Council fills vacant seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Borough Council formally accepted the resignation of Councilman Michael Ducker and wasted no time in appointing a replacement.

Marianne Conley, who was the top vote getter in the primary on the Democratic ticket, was appointed by council in an unanimous vote.

Council president Mike Stelmasczyk said five residents submitted a letter of interest in serving the remainder of the term that expires Dec. 31, 2017.

Stelmasczyk said Conley was the logical choice because she had the highest vote total and was running unopposed in the November election. Four council seats are up for grabs this year, and four candidates are on the ballot.

Councilman James Behers made the motion to appoint Conley, whose husband, Council John Conley, abstained from the vote. John Conley, whose term will expire at the end of the year, did not seek re-election.

Marianne Conley has been involved with the Baldwin Democratic Party for 20 years, but has never held an elected position.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.