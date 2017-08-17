Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills district seeks to hire security director

Stephanie Hacke | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
West Jefferson Hills School District's Jefferson Elementary photographed Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
West Jefferson Hills School District's Jefferson Elementary photographed Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Updated 47 minutes ago

The West Jefferson Hills School District is looking to hire its own police officer who will oversee safety efforts in the district and serve as a conduit between local police departments.

District leaders said they plan to fill the newly created school police officer/director of security position within the next couple of weeks. Board members approved the position's creation at their meeting on Aug. 15 in an 8-0 vote. Board member Lori Danen was absent.

The person hired likely will have a starting annual salary between $50,000 and $55,000, Superintendent Michael Ghilani said.

“I want to be emphatic, though, that the long term plan is to have a school police officer that coordinates with the two departments,” Ghilani said.

The district, which currently has a school resource officer in Pleasant Hills who works in both McClellan Elementary and Pleasant Hills Middle School, plans to add a second school resource officer in Jefferson Hills, Ghilani said.

The plan will be to have two school resource officers in the district, one in Pleasant Hills and one in Jefferson Hills, and a school police officer who is employed by the district that helps connect security efforts internally and works with both police departments, Ghilani said.

Ghilani says the plan “ties together the best of both worlds.”

With school resource officers, there is a constant connection to the local police departments and the officers know what's going on in the community — like something that happened in one of the boroughs the night before that ultimately could carry over into school the next day, Ghilani said. With a school police officer, the person is a district employee and under district leaders direction and can help tie things together, he said.

“I think we'll have great communication, robust and comprehensive planning and good coordination,” Ghilani said.

District leaders have had preliminary talks with Jefferson Hills police Chief Gene Roach about bringing a school resource officer on board from the borough, but have not had the opportunity to approach council, Ghilani said.

The school police officer will work internally in the district to coordinate security for events, such as football games, and will develop curriculum related to safety.

Parents and students commented on a survey issued by Ghilani that they wanted to see improved safety measures in the district. This prompted the changes.

“There were some valid safety and security concerns that were brought to our attention,” he said.

The district during the 2015-16 school year — the most recent data available — reported two incidents of disorderly conduct, one incident each of possession or use and sale or distribution of a controlled substance and four incidents each of sale/possession/use or under the influence and possession/use or sale of tobacco to the state Department of Education through the Safe Schools Report. All incidents reported involved high school students.

The district also is making other efforts to improve security. It is in the process of adding secured vestibule entrances at Jefferson Elementary and Pleasant Hills Middle School and is working on revising its fifth- through eighth-grade drug and alcohol curriculum.

District leaders also are exploring options for drug and alcohol testing, Ghilani said. A policy to that effect is being drafted.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.