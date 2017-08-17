West Jefferson Hills district seeks to hire security director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The West Jefferson Hills School District is looking to hire its own police officer who will oversee safety efforts in the district and serve as a conduit between local police departments.

District leaders said they plan to fill the newly created school police officer/director of security position within the next couple of weeks. Board members approved the position's creation at their meeting on Aug. 15 in an 8-0 vote. Board member Lori Danen was absent.

The person hired likely will have a starting annual salary between $50,000 and $55,000, Superintendent Michael Ghilani said.

“I want to be emphatic, though, that the long term plan is to have a school police officer that coordinates with the two departments,” Ghilani said.

The district, which currently has a school resource officer in Pleasant Hills who works in both McClellan Elementary and Pleasant Hills Middle School, plans to add a second school resource officer in Jefferson Hills, Ghilani said.

The plan will be to have two school resource officers in the district, one in Pleasant Hills and one in Jefferson Hills, and a school police officer who is employed by the district that helps connect security efforts internally and works with both police departments, Ghilani said.

Ghilani says the plan “ties together the best of both worlds.”

With school resource officers, there is a constant connection to the local police departments and the officers know what's going on in the community — like something that happened in one of the boroughs the night before that ultimately could carry over into school the next day, Ghilani said. With a school police officer, the person is a district employee and under district leaders direction and can help tie things together, he said.

“I think we'll have great communication, robust and comprehensive planning and good coordination,” Ghilani said.

District leaders have had preliminary talks with Jefferson Hills police Chief Gene Roach about bringing a school resource officer on board from the borough, but have not had the opportunity to approach council, Ghilani said.

The school police officer will work internally in the district to coordinate security for events, such as football games, and will develop curriculum related to safety.

Parents and students commented on a survey issued by Ghilani that they wanted to see improved safety measures in the district. This prompted the changes.

“There were some valid safety and security concerns that were brought to our attention,” he said.

The district during the 2015-16 school year — the most recent data available — reported two incidents of disorderly conduct, one incident each of possession or use and sale or distribution of a controlled substance and four incidents each of sale/possession/use or under the influence and possession/use or sale of tobacco to the state Department of Education through the Safe Schools Report. All incidents reported involved high school students.

The district also is making other efforts to improve security. It is in the process of adding secured vestibule entrances at Jefferson Elementary and Pleasant Hills Middle School and is working on revising its fifth- through eighth-grade drug and alcohol curriculum.

District leaders also are exploring options for drug and alcohol testing, Ghilani said. A policy to that effect is being drafted.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.