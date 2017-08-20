Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
South Hills

Brentwood town hall meeting to discuss opioid epidemic

Jim Spezialetti
Jim Spezialetti | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 10:15 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A town hall meeting will be held Aug. 22 in the Brentwood High School auditorium to discuss the opioid epidemic.

“A lot of people need educated on this,” Brentwood Police Chief Adam Zeppuhar said.

The program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. and features interactive workshops, teen awareness and advocacy, family support and resources and local treatment options. Organizers say the appropriate age for the program is 12 years and older.

The speaker series starts at 7 p.m. Scheduled to talk is Dr. C. Thomas Brophy, an emergency medical doctor who practices in Pittsburgh; Joe Demore, warden of the Butler County Jail; Conor Lamb, assistant federal attorney; and Zeppuhar.

Attendees will learn about warning signs, prevention and treatment options. The program is sponsored by the Brentwood Police Department and Trinity Wellness Services, a medication assisted treatment program for individuals in need of recovery services.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

