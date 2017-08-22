Brentwood pool bids rejected; 'no frills' work considered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans for the Brentwood pool renovation project will be reduced as bids came in more than double the anticipated cost.

Borough officials had budgeted $714,000 for the first phase of the pool, with payments made this year and in 2018. The lowest of two bids received was $1.8 million, which included $374,165 in alternate work. Council members voted to reject the bids during their Aug. 21 meeting.

A representative for Gateway Engineers will meet with council members at the Aug. 28 meeting to revise the scope of the project and develop other options.

Borough manager George Zboyovsky said council members will consider a “no frills” pool, meaning no double slide or climbing wall, which was in the original bid package.

The project might only entail the necessary repairs, such as installing a liner system into the pool, repairing the gutter system and repairing some of the concrete decking, Zboyovsky said.

The borough received a $175,000 Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund grant to help with the renovations. Zboyovsky said if the scope of the project is reduced, the grant could be affected.

