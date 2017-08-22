Baldwin library gets $100,000 grant for renovations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin Borough Public Library has been awarded a $100,000 Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund grant from the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County.

The grant will be used to help offset renovation costs at the Leland Center building, which will be the library's new home.

Library director Jenny Worley called the grant an “incredible boost” to the project. The library has already been awarded a $500,000 Keystone grant from the state Department of Education's Office of Commonwealth Libraries.

Borough officials also agreed to contribute $300,000 if the library secured the Keystone grant. The $300,000 amount is expected to cover the cost of repairing the roof at the Leland Center.

“I am so excited that our vision to provide a welcoming and innovative library and gathering space for the Baldwin community is becoming a reality,” Worley said.

During the July council meeting, Worley presented architect renderings of the project, which is estimated at $1.6 million. Library officials could build an addition to the facility for an additional $380,000.

Construction is expected to begin early next year and take nine months to complete.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.