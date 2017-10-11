Baldwin-Whitehall district joins League of Innovative Schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin-Whitehall has joined a handful of area school districts as a member of the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of school districts organized by Digital Promise, a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate learning and innovation through research and technology.

“This opportunity will allow us to work collaboratively with other forward-thinking school districts across the country, while strengthening our partnerships with several local school districts, all in an effort to provide our students with the best opportunities so that they can make a positive impact on our global society,” Baldwin-Whitehall Superintendent Randal Lutz.

Digital Promise, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Redwood City, Calif., is a nonprofit organized by Congress to assist the learning process for all Americans. Other area school districts who are members of the League of Innovative Schools include South Fayette Township, Elizabeth-Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Montour and Avonworth.

Overall, the network includes 93 districts in 33 states.

Kristen Atkins, chief communications officer for Digital Promise, said the selection process to join its network is competitive.

“Superintendents apply to represent their districts and are chosen based on their vision and key achievements, potential for impacting student learning and educational leadership and a commitment to networking and knowledge sharing,” she said. “A school district gains access to a network of forward-thinking district peers and like-minded partners and has many opportunities to engage with researchers and industry to create, pilot and scale innovative practices in education.”

Janeen Peretin, Baldwin-Whitehall's director of Information and Instructional Technology, said the network will be invaluable to the district students and aid in their professional development.

“We are very excited about this,” she said.

Baldwin-Whitehall is scheduled to formally join the network Oct. 31 during its annual meeting in San Francisco. Both Lutz and Peretin will attend the meeting.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.